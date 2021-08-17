ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council approved the purchase of a new software system from Tyler Technologies, a Texas based company, during their Monday evening meeting.
The total cost for all software modules is $96,000 with a annual fee of $51,000. Capital reserve funds will be used to pay for the software. City Manager Joe Fleming stated the software would be paid as each module is introduced to the city’s system. The finance module would be the first to be deployed.
Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector such as states, cities, counties, park districts, water districts and school districts. Representatives from the company presented information about the software to council in July.
Fleming cited the many attributes of the software such as offering resident the capabilities to pay their sewer/water bills, community pool memberships, receive various city-related alerts and parks and recreation schedules and activities.