ST. MARYS - Several projects were approved for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
Among projects unanimously approved for a portion of the city’s $1.2 million in ARPA funding were two stormwater projects, a sanitary sewer project, police radios, a generator and ice machine for the fire department, downtown cameras and new AEDs (Automated External Defibrillator) machines for the police department, and engineering costs for a downtown park amphitheater.