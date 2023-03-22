St. Marys logo

ST. MARYS - A public hearing elicited opinions of several St. Marys residents regarding a re-zoning application which was eventually unanimously approved by St. Marys City Council.

The re-zoning encompasses 23-acres in the area of Bucktail Road and Clover Hill Road which is currently zoned rural conservation (RC). The area will now be zoned as residential flexible (RF), which allows for smaller lot sizes ideal for constructing townhouses, duplexes, small homes and more. The re-zoning request was submitted by property owners, Jason Auman and Gerard Auman of AI Property Holdings, Inc. of St. Marys.

