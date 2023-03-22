ST. MARYS - A public hearing elicited opinions of several St. Marys residents regarding a re-zoning application which was eventually unanimously approved by St. Marys City Council.
The re-zoning encompasses 23-acres in the area of Bucktail Road and Clover Hill Road which is currently zoned rural conservation (RC). The area will now be zoned as residential flexible (RF), which allows for smaller lot sizes ideal for constructing townhouses, duplexes, small homes and more. The re-zoning request was submitted by property owners, Jason Auman and Gerard Auman of AI Property Holdings, Inc. of St. Marys.
The ordinance amending the zoning states that re-zoning “would not be detrimental to the proper development of the city in general and would not negatively affect the adjoining properties in the area requested to be rezoned.” It continues that the city “finds it in the best interest of the city that AI Property Holdings, LCC rezoning request be granted.”
Stormwater runoff was among the concerns of nearby residents of the property. Sandy Buerk of St. Marys Auto Body on Trout Run Road, said the area already encounters frequent flooding. While she supports potential housing development, Buerk said if development occurs on the property she hopes the stormwater management is handled properly and does not result in any increase in flooding.
Local business owner Ryan Vollmer noted there is a legal right-of-way to the newly re-zoned property that passes through his property. Vollmer noted he has no issue with the re-zoning but would like consulted if there is any involvement with his property in the development of the AI Holdings property.
Jason Auman was in attendance at the meeting and said the property slopes to the west where they are considering creating stormwater ponds to eliminate any potential water runoff from impacting the Trout Run Road area.