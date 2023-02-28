ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council recently approved an application to re-zone a portion of land as residential flexible (RF) in an effort to encourage potential housing development.
The land encompasses 23 acres off of Bucktail Road behind the shopping plaza under the address of 681 Clover Hill. The property is owned by Jason Auman and Gerard Auman with the re-zoning application submitted under AI Property Holdings, Inc. at 165 Rustic Lane in St. Marys.
Matt Pfeufer, zoning/code enforcement officer, presented the topic to city council who approved the re-zoning request with the only opposing vote cast by Councilman Ned Jacob.
The re-zoning application was reviewed by the St. Marys Planning Commission during their regular meeting on February 8, however a motion to recommend approval of the application died for a lack of a second therefore no recommendation was made as to the application. Council reported the Planning Commission conducted an extensive discussion on the topic after reviewing their meeting notes and comments. Councilman Andrew Mohney stated his disappointment in reading some of the commission’s comments which he said could be misconstrued as discrimination under the city’s fair housing notice.
“I think the biggest misconception that many don’t understand is what low income housing is,” Mohney said.
According to Mohney low income in Pennsylvania is considered to be a yearly wage of around $68,000 while the median income in Elk County is around $78,000.
In his re-zoning application letter to the city, Jason Auman stated by having the property re-zoned as residential flexible would allow houses to be placed closer to each other to save room and get the most of the land and all the utilities.