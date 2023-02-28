City Hall

ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council recently approved an application to re-zone a portion of land as residential flexible (RF) in an effort to encourage potential housing development. 

The land encompasses 23 acres off of Bucktail Road behind the shopping plaza under the address of 681 Clover Hill. The property is owned by Jason Auman and Gerard Auman with the re-zoning application submitted under AI Property Holdings, Inc. at 165 Rustic Lane in St. Marys.

