ST. MARYS - Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting included some special visitors from Weeblo Pack 95, who led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
A brief public hearing took place during the meeting regarding an inter-municipal transfer of a liquor license for Straub Brewery, Inc. Bill Brock, Straub Brewery president and CEO, explained the transfer is from a restaurant license in Benezette but requires approval to transfer it to St. Marys.
The purpose of the brewery obtaining the license allows their Taproom to offer more than just Pennsylvania beer, wine and spirits, which they are currently limited under with their brewery license. The new license will allow them to serve additional brand name spirits, liquor and wine made out of Pennsylvania. Brock said they will still continue to offer the same Pennsylvania-made products, but are just expanding their offerings.
“We have a better chance to serve our customers and this new license will free-up our brewery license if we need to use it somewhere else and to change-up our menu,” Brock said.