Clythera Hornung of the city’s Shade Tree Commission is presented with an Arbor Day proclamation from Mayor Lyle Garner during city council’s Monday evening meeting. 

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting included some special visitors from Weeblo Pack 95, who led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. 

A brief public hearing took place during the meeting regarding an inter-municipal transfer of a liquor license for Straub Brewery, Inc. Bill Brock, Straub Brewery president and CEO, explained the transfer is from a restaurant license in Benezette but requires approval to transfer it to St. Marys. 

