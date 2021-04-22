ST. MARYS - Monday evening marked the first in months that all members of St. Marys City Council were present in-person for their regular monthly meeting.
Council unanimously approved a bid for the Sara Road bridge replacement submitted by Charles J. Merlo, Inc. of Mineral Point for a cost of $557,000. The city’s construction estimate for the project was $522,000, however they anticipated a higher bid due to the increasing costs of construction materials.
The proposed bridge will be a concrete box culvert which will replace the existing steel culverts. Included in the project are some minor storm sewer system improvements, adjacent roadway paving, sanitary sewer relocation and driveway adjustments.
The project will be paid for with capital improvement funds set aside from the streets, road/ bridge budget. This capital improvement line item was funded with revenue from from the Earned Income Tax (EIT) tax increase of 2019.
This project is also slated for an 80% reimbursement from PennDOT, which the city is hoping to receive next year.