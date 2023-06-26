ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council recently awarded bids for city roadwork projects including the John Street rehabilitation project and annual mill and fill projects on numerous roadways.
Council unanimously awarded the bid for phase two of the John Street rehabilitation project to Dave Roman Excavating of Reynoldsville for $382,470. Bids were also received from St. Marys Paving Company for $424,930 and Glenn O. Hawbaker for $523,667. The bids were received on June 15 and opened and read aloud during a public meeting.
Project work consists of a total rehabilitation of John Street from Brusselles Street to High Avenue. The existing asphalt, curbs and storm sewer systems are to be replaced. It should take approximately two months to complte the project, weather dependent.
ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) moneys were allocated to the project in the amount of $200,000. The remaining portion will be funded through the city’s budgeted capital reserve funds (EIT) set aside for streets, roads and bridges. This reserve has the balance to sufficiently cover the remaining amount.