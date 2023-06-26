City Hall

ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council recently awarded bids for city roadwork projects including the John Street rehabilitation project and annual mill and fill projects on numerous roadways. 

Council unanimously awarded the bid for phase two of the John Street rehabilitation project to Dave Roman Excavating of Reynoldsville for $382,470. Bids were also received from St. Marys Paving Company for $424,930 and Glenn O. Hawbaker for $523,667. The bids were received on June 15 and opened and read aloud during a public meeting. 

