Devin Brock

Devin Brock was presented with a certificate of appreciation by St. Marys Mayor Lyle Garner for his 21 years of service on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board. 

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - Three individuals were recognized for their service to the city during a recent St. Marys City Council meeting.

Among them were Dr. Robert Baker who served two years on the St. Marys Airport Authority, and Danielle Corrigan-Gabler, for two years on the St. Marys Board of Health. 

Tags

Recommended for you