ST. MARYS - Three individuals were recognized for their service to the city during a recent St. Marys City Council meeting.
Among them were Dr. Robert Baker who served two years on the St. Marys Airport Authority, and Danielle Corrigan-Gabler, for two years on the St. Marys Board of Health.
However, Devin Brock, who was being honored for his 21 years on the St. Marys Recreation Board, expressed his disappointment at being voted off the Rec. Board by abruptly departing the meeting, but not before handing his certificate of appreciation back to Councilman Andrew Mohney.
A heated debate ensued between Brock and members of council as they addressed his comments.
“It’s important to start switching these boards up. We’ve missed two to three generations. I’ll never try to stop getting new blood involved in this community,” Councilman Andrew Mohney said. “Sorry if you feel you were slighted.”
Fellow council members Jerry Sorg, Sally Geyer and Bob Roberts backed Mohney’s comments.