St. Marys logo

ST. MARYS - A discussion regarding potential salary compensation for new city council electees was tabled by city council during their Monday evening meeting. 

Councilman Bob Roberts stated the current salary could impede residents from running for city council positions. The current city ordinance allows for compensation of city council members with limitations. The maximum compensation is $3,000/per year which was proposed in 2002. 

Tags

Recommended for you