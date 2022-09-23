ST. MARYS - A discussion regarding potential salary compensation for new city council electees was tabled by city council during their Monday evening meeting.
Councilman Bob Roberts stated the current salary could impede residents from running for city council positions. The current city ordinance allows for compensation of city council members with limitations. The maximum compensation is $3,000/per year which was proposed in 2002.
“This rate is a drawback from people running for this position,” Roberts said. Increasing this rate may help to convince citizens to run.”
Roberts proposed an ordinance which would provide a 10% salary increase every two years until a maximum of $10,000 is reached, which would take 20 years to reach. The first year would result in a $300 increase. He added that no current city council members would benefit from this new compensation rate unless they are re-elected.
“This is a way of increasing those wages and encourage some participation,” Roberts said.