ST. MARYS - The City of St. Marys is looking for a candidate to represent the city as a member of the Elk County Planning Commission Board.
The position was previously held by Lou Radkowski, a former council member and city manager. The term expired in December leaving the city’s seat vacant.
During a recent City Council meeting, City Solicitor Tom Wagner suggested council may want to consider an applicant from the general public as there may be citizen(s) who are interested in filling the vacancy on the county planning commission.
The Elk County Planning Commission Board consists of nine members, each representing an area of the city. They meet quarterly with their next meeting taking place on August 25. The candidate needs to be approved by the Elk County Commissioners who meet bi-weekly.
Council unanimously approved authorizing City Manager Joe Fleming to solicit the community for any interested applicant.