Council presented with strategic management study findings

Bob Grimm, senior municipal consultant and management strategist with HRG engineering, offers a special presentation at the recent St. Marys City Council meeting about findings of a strategic management study.

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - Findings of a strategic management study were presented during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting. 

The purpose of the Strategic Management Planning Program, conducted by Herbert, Rowland and Grubic, Inc. (HRG) Group, was to review and analyze management and operations of the city. The city was approved for the initiative by the Pa. Department of Community Economic Development (DCED).

