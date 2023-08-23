Council presented with strategic management study findings

ST. MARYS - Findings of a strategic management study were presented during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
The purpose of the Strategic Management Planning Program, conducted by Herbert, Rowland and Grubic, Inc. (HRG) Group, was to review and analyze management and operations of the city. The city was approved for the initiative by the Pa. Department of Community Economic Development (DCED).
Funding for the initiative was through a 50/50 grant with DCED with the city paying a fee of a little less than $36,000 for the $72,000 project. Bob Grimm, senior municipal consultant and management strategist with HRG engineering, was on hand to present the findings. Grimm is familiar with the operation of municipal government as he has 40 years of service in local government in various communities throughout Pennsylvania.
In addition to engagement objectives which are standard in these reports, the city identified two special conditions they wanted incorporated into the Request For Proposal (RFP). These special conditions included a review of the operations of the Bavarian Hills Golf Course and consideration of the transfer of sewer operations to a municipal authority.