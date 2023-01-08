ST. MARYS - A new zoning ordinance regarding the regulations for digital/ crypto bitcoin mining facilities and solar energy systems was recently approved for publication by St. Marys City Council.
The action stems from numerous past discussions about how the city can be proactive in protecting itself from any potential effects stemming from these two types of entities.
“There’s been lot of publicity over the past year or so in local newspapers about bitcoin mining in a neighboring municipality and what a nuisance it has been for neighbors of these facility,” said Tom Wagner, city solicitor.
Wagner added that he knows first hand in his private law practice that companies are researching this area to locate a solar farm, therefore he believes it’s best to get ahead of the potentially complex issue.
Wagner explained that in prior months, council members asked him to consider adding some regulations to an ordinance concerning bitcoin mining. As a result Wagner drafted an ordinance along with covering the issue of solar energy systems. The amended zoning ordinance allows the city to control the possible location of these facilities.