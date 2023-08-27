ST. MARYS - The importance of updating the City of St. Marys zoning ordinance(s) stemmed from discussion regarding recommendations of a strategic management study, recently presented to St. Marys City Council.
Bob Grimm, senior municipal consultant and management strategist with Herbert, Rowland and Grubic, Inc. (HRG) Group, walked council through the findings of the Strategic Management Planning Program which reviewed and analyzed management and operations of the city.
Mixed-use zoning was mentioned which Grimm described as a mix of commercial, industrial and residential. An example would be a downtown area where the lower level of a building is used for office or retail space and the above floors used for residential dwellings such as apartments or condominiums.
City Solicitor Tom Wagner said he believes the city’s zoning ordinance is out of date and old fashioned.
“I like to think the law and municipal planning has moved well beyond that. I can’t put my finger specifically on the problems we have here,” Wagner said. “We know we have a housing problem in this community. We know that for sure and I’m sure there are other problems.”