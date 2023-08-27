City Hall

ST. MARYS - The importance of updating the City of St. Marys zoning ordinance(s) stemmed from discussion regarding recommendations of a strategic management study, recently presented to St. Marys City Council. 

Bob Grimm, senior municipal consultant and management strategist with Herbert, Rowland and Grubic, Inc. (HRG) Group, walked council through the findings of the Strategic Management Planning Program which reviewed and analyzed management and operations of the city.

Tags

Recommended for you