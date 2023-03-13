RIDGWAY - Soon the sound of chainsaws will fill the air in Ridgway as organizers are busy finalizing plans for the upcoming Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous set for April 26-29. In addition to live carvings, visitors can stop by an array of art and craft vendors, food booths, wineries and breweries all while enjoying various musical entertainment.
This year’s event is expected to welcome 90 carvers including 12 international carvers who each receive an eight foot long log to create a piece of their choosing. Past rendezvous pieces have ranged from elaborate works such as large arches, benches, life-size sculptures of Bigfoot and other wildlife animals, including the ever-popular bear as well as eagles and many more.