Elk County's annual Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection was held at the Elk County Community Recycling Center in St. Marys on Saturday morning. A steady line of cars could be seen at the facility as community members took advantage of the opportunity to dispose of their HHW materials.
featured
County holds annual Household Hazardous Waste collection
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Crusaders hold on for win over Otto-Eldred
- County holds annual Household Hazardous Waste collection
- Farmers market remains popular draw
- Dutch open season with win
- Dutch golfers defeat Ridgway for third win of the week
- Dutch Country Stadium to utilize new entrance
- Lady Dutch tennis team opens season with win
- Steelers enter 2022 with new quarterback, same old goals
Popular Content
Articles
- St. Marys hunter drawn for antlered elk license
- Mastriano makes campaign stop at Elk Expo
- Area photographer’s work helps make for unique collector’s item
- Dutch open season with win
- Dutch Country Stadium to utilize new entrance
- Dutch golfers defeat Ridgway for third win of the week
- Final Movie in the Park of the summer set for Friday
- Lady Dutch tennis team opens season with win
- CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID
- Fifth round of Summer Buckle Series held
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.