COVID-19 testing available at pop-up clinic
A portion of the Bucktail Plaza has been transformed into a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic. The drive-thru clinic opened Friday morning and will remain open until Tuesday evening.
Testing is free to all patients and is available daily from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis. The clinic is also open to individuals who are not residents of Elk or Cameron counties which are partnering together for the clinic.
No appointment is necessary and registration will also be completed on-site. Patients are asked to have their photo identification ready to present to testing staff along with an insurance card if possible.
An AMI employee at the St. Marys testing site stated 33 patients were tested at the site as of Friday around 3:30 p.m.
Patients should drive up to the plaza’s middle storefront, marked clearly with directional signs, and are reminded to remain in their vehicles while staff approach them.
The clinic is part of a Pennsylvania Department of Health initiative, who have contracted AMI to conduct clinics throughout the state.
