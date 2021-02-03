featured
COVID-19 testing on the way
- Amy Cherry
St. Marys will host a COVID-19 testing clinic beginning Friday through Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The clinic is part of a Pennsylvania Department of Health initiative, who have contracted AMI to conduct clinics throughout the state.
The drive-up clinic will be setup in a vacant storefront at the Bucktail Plaza located at 1350 Bucktail Road along state Route 120. Although it is a drive-up site, walk-ins will also be accepted.
“The county plays a support roll for resources that may be needed once they (AMI) arrive. So far the requests to the county were for the site location where the testing can be completed,” explained Mike McAllister, Elk County EMA director.
McAllister noted Elk and Cameron counties are partnering in regard to hosting the clinic. The Bucktail Plaza site was chosen as it is convenient for those traveling from Cameron County as well those from throughout Elk County.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis. Up to 450 patients per day can be tested, with staff performing the polymerase chain reaction tests that consist of a mid-nasal passage swab. Testing is completely free to all patients and is also open to individuals who are not county residents. No appointment is necessary and registration will also be completed on-site. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card.
