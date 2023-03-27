“Create Your Own Blizzard” is new DQ contest
Get in on deciding what the favorite “Create Your Own Blizzard” should be!
 Photo submitted
“Create Your Own Blizzard” is a new contest being held at Dairy Queen in St. Marys.
According to Dairy Queen Shift Lead, Jessica Sidelinger, who created the contest that started earlier this month, contestants have been submitting their ideas for different kinds of Blizzards and DQ has received 52 entries to the contest. Contestants were asked to come up with their own concoctions for a Blizzard using no more than four toppings and only toppings used at the store. Contestants were also asked to give their Blizzard a name.

