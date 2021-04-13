ST. MARYS - Deconstruction work continues on the grounds of the former St. Joseph Monastery in St. Marys.
On Friday afternoon, crews were tearing down the front portion of the building which faces Maurus Street. The former convent closed in 2014 with the building and property being purchased by the adjacent St. Mary’s Church in 2019.
Salvage work inside the building was completed prior to demolition. Last week crews demolished the chapel portion of the convent.
The parish reminds the public the former convent property is closed to all unauthorized foot and vehicle traffic and activity in order to maintain security and safety for everyone.