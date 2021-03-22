ST. MARYS - In 2020 the Crystal Fire Department in St. Marys reported responding to a total of 204 incidents, which was a decrease of 75 incidents from the previous year.
Crystal Fire Department Fire Chief Bill Kraus presented the department’s 2020 annual report to members of St. Marys City Council during their recent monthly meeting.
Kraus described 2020 as an “exceptional year” as fire departments throughout Elk County heavily relied on one another as some departments were lacking in manpower due to members contracting the COVID-19 virus or quarantining from exposure.
“We all knew that we may have to cover one another. I can’t say enough about the support we get throughout the county and surrounding counties through the mutual aid agreements,” Kraus said. “I stress this every year, but it certainly means a lot so the people in this community can be thankful that they have the help.”
He emphasized the CFD along with the St. Marys Ambulance Service, City of St. Marys Police Department, and Elkland Search and Rescue, all work very well together.
Due to the pandemic, Kraus said this year was certainly not an ordinary year.
“The department worked diligently to do whatever we could to keep our members safe and COVID-19 free,” Kraus said.