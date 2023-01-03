As the new year gets underway, The Daily Press asked readers on Facebook to share some of their hopes for 2023. Some of the responses were as follows:
· “My first hope is for good health, joy and peace in the world! One of my resolutions is to try and accept this getting older thing! This year so many crazy things have happened around the world, war, hate, racism, we need to learn to accept each other as we are, and some much needed peace in 2023! I wish good health, joy and peace for everyone!” – Gloria Dietz
· “Good health and happiness for all. Better financial state for all. Hopefully more people will find jobs, and businesses will find help much needed. Price drop for groceries so they are more affordable to sustain those that especially need it. Here's to 2023 wishes for all.” – Marjorie Fritz
· “My hope for 2023, would be to continue to be on the road of recovery... In February I will have one year sober from drugs and alcohol. My hope for 2023 would be to be the best mother I can be and break this generational curse of addiction... It breaks my heart seeing people out there still using, especially if they have children.” – Liv Loverso
· “Better financial conditions for everyone.” – Ward Dax
· “I hope God allows my family, and I to remain healthy. I also hope we are allowed to keep our heads above water financially.” – Jolene Collivitch
· “My hopes for 2023? That this whole world would come to its senses and there would be no more wars, no more hate, no more racism, no more people going hungry, no more homeless people. Everyone would live in peace and everyone would be the same, no one any better than anyone else. But I am afraid that will never be. It’s a shame we have to wait till our lives are over and hopefully go to heaven to ever see a time and place like that.” – Wanda Goodrow
· “It would be a great step forward if our politicians could set aside whether they are republicans or democrats and for once work together.” – Arline Yanak Mahoney
· “My hopes are for more commonsense and reality. We need to take the blinders off and see the real numbers. We have a serious problem when jobs can't be filled and so many are dying from drugs. We've lost so many young people because we don't engage their minds anymore. So many young children don't have interests or goals. I realize what is important to me may not be important to others. In the past couple years I have researched my family history. While researching, I have learned about America and my ancestors. I have grown to have such a great appreciation of history and life in general and what it took so many before me to survive and make decisions to better America so I could be here - we could be here. I just became a Daughter of the American Revolution and that was difficult to accomplish but so rewarding. Without family, you have nothing, but family needs to be "family". I see so many times people writing that when the grandmother has passed on, everything is lost. We need to get back what was left for us to care for. All of us need to work together to accomplish this. My last hope is for the hopes of the America that was once dreamed of.” – Michele Cleaver Zimmerman
· “To finally say I kicked breast cancer to the curb!” – Susan Malacarne Ginther
· “Save money for a car and lose weight.” – Aleisha Skok