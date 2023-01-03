2023 graphic

As the new year gets underway, The Daily Press asked readers on Facebook to share some of their hopes for 2023. Some of the responses were as follows:

·   “My first hope is for good health, joy and peace in the world! One of my resolutions is to try and accept this getting older thing! This year so many crazy things have happened around the world, war, hate, racism, we need to learn to accept each other as we are, and some much needed peace in 2023! I wish good health, joy and peace for everyone!” – Gloria Dietz

