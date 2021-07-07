ST. MARYS - Members of the Dynamic Dance Competition Company (DDCC) will showcase their 2021 routines during an annual community performance taking place Thursday evening at St. Marys Area High School.
The performance will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It will include 25 dances in the genres of tap, jazz, contemporary, and musical theater.
This year’s DDCC group, based out of April School of Dance in St. Marys, consists
of 19 dancers ranging in ages 6-18 from Saint Marys, Ridgway, Kersey, Wilcox, and Brockway. They include: Anna Biondi, Angela Brooks, Kiernan Buerk, Melina Fox, Carmen Gerg, Gina Gerg, Josselyn Lowe, Kiera Lowe, Sydney Manno, Martina Mawn, Lillian Mosier, Josie Raubenstrauch, Clare Reasinger, Megan Shine, Brielle Smith, Brooke Smith, Will VanSlander, Cami Young and Jaidyn Hodgdon.