T. MARYS - Four high school seniors were honored by the Penn-Elk chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution as part of the organization’s annual Good Citizens Award.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DAR canceled their annual awards dinner in which the students, the families and members of the organization attended. Winning students from each of the local high schools were notified by letter of their achievement, which was based on various qualities they demonstrate as well as an essay entry.
This year’s winners include Lindsey Benjamin from St. Marys Area High School, Angela Pesce from Elk County Catholic High School, Harrison Snyder from Ridgway Area High School, and Mackenzie Freeman from Johnsonburg Area High School.
Each student won a monetary award along with a pin and DAR certificate.