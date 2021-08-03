ST. MARYS - Darkwater Duo is set to entertain at the ’21 Chamber Summer Jam on Friday evening in the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street in St. Marys.
Among the members of Darkwater Duo & Company, a five-piece band based out of Bradford, is Kyle Dippold of St. Marys on drums/ percussion. Dippold is a third generation drummer in his family and has performed with other bands including King Thaddeus and the Peace Cruisers, Festo and Ska-Na-Na.
Joining Dippold are Rick Griesbaum from Bradford on vocals and rhythm guitar, Dave McGarry of Bradford on vocals/lead guitar, Jared Hill of Olean, New York on keyboard and Kevin Dougherty of Salamanca, New York on bass guitar.
The band performs mostly in the regional scene playing a wide range of genres from alternative, rock, 90’s, classic, country and today’s hits as well as a few original songs on all streaming platforms.