Daulton Bauer
Photo submitted

Daulton Bauer, a student at St. Marys Area High School, was recently named the vice-president of PA DECA. The SMAHS DECA Club has a membership of 55 individuals including professional members. DECA helps prepare students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, management, and entrepreneurship. The DECA organization consists of 220,000 members in 3,700 high school chapters across the world.

