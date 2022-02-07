ST. MARYS - In an effort to celebrate outdoor winter recreation, the St. Marys Snowmobile Association (SMSA) hosted a visit from Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and other elected officials on Friday.
The event consisted of a 45-minute meet and greet followed by a short message from Dunn highlighting the impact of snowmobiling along with comments from the Director of Outdoor Recreation for Pennsylvania Nathan Reigner, a newly created state position. Winter recreation safety tips were also offered during comments.
Various city officials and SMSA members were in attendance at the event which took place at the SMSA clubhouse on West Creek Road. Among them were City Manager Joe Fleming, Mayor Lyle Garner, Bob Kirchner, a member of the DCNR citizens advisory committee and board member of the West Creek Rail Trail and state Representative Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield).
The group of DCNR staff and SMSA members then ventured onto the West Creek Rail Trail where they rode the 18-mile trail to Emporium where they had lunch at the local VFW before traveling back to the clubhouse.
This was Dunn’s first snowmobiling experience. She said she was a little apprehensive at first because she usually sticks to hiking, paddling and bird watching.
“I felt safe. I got good instruction from the snowmobile club. I felt comfortable and had the right gear. It was something I would definitely do again,” Dunn said. “I always like coming to St. Marys, usually not in the dead of winter though. It’s been a really different experience and I like it. It’s really quite pretty.”
The visit was facilitated through Kirchner, who said he knew how much Dunn wanted to experience snowmobiling first hand and had access to her as a member of the citizens advisory committee.
“We wanted to introduce everybody to how much fun snowmobiling is,” Kirchner said.
Among the DCNR staff in attendance at the event were: John Norbeck, deputy secretary of parks and forests; Mike Walsh, deputy secretary-administration; Meredith Hill, director of PA Wilds; Alex MacDonald, chief-Greenways, trails, and statewide planning; Wesley Robinson, press secretary; Al Germann, deputy digital director; and Brian Johnson, forest ranger.