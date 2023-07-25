Deadline nears to enter Elk County Fair Queen contest

ST. MARYS - What is a county fair without a fair queen and her court? Interested young ladies age 7-20 are invited to participate in the Elk County Fair’s annual fair queen contest as the deadline to enter is quickly approaching on Saturday, July 29.
The three contest divisions include princess for ages 7-10, junior queen for ages 11-15 and queen for ages 16-20. The court will be crowned on Tuesday, Aug. 8 during the opening ceremony of the fair.
“We are looking for girls who want to represent their county at various events and show them what Elk County is all about,” said Jamie Petrini, fair queen contest coordinator.
Those interested in entering the contest should contact Petrini via phone at 814-335-9320 or email at mtngirl2025@gmail.com. She will then send contestants an application and parental consent form, which they will be instructed to bring with them during the interview process. Petrini will also setup a specific time for each contestant to undergo an interview with a small panel of judges, taking place July 30 beginning at noon at the fairgrounds. She noted they are still seeking judges for the contest and anyone interested in helping in that capacity should contact Petrini.