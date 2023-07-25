Deadline nears to enter Elk County Fair Queen contest

The 2022-23 Elk County Fair Queen Court was in attendance at the Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous. This was just one of many public events, meeting and gathering they have attended during their reign. Shown from left to right is Elk County Fair Princess Samantha Petrini, Queen Emily Peluso and  Junior Queen Daelynn Dinsmore.

 

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - What is a county fair without a fair queen and her court? Interested young ladies age 7-20 are invited to participate in the Elk County Fair’s annual fair queen contest as the deadline to enter is quickly approaching on Saturday, July 29.

The three contest divisions include princess for ages 7-10, junior queen for ages 11-15 and queen for ages 16-20. The court will be crowned on Tuesday, Aug. 8 during the opening ceremony of the fair. 

