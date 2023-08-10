ELK COUNTY - It might seem far away, but deadlines are fast approaching in August for candidates and voters on the November ballot.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 9:25 pm
ELK COUNTY - It might seem far away, but deadlines are fast approaching in August for candidates and voters on the November ballot.
August 8, 2023 is the last day to file objections to nomination papers.
August 8, 2023 is also the last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated by nomination papers.
August 14, 2023 is the last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated at the primary election.
October 23, 2023 is the last day to register as a new voter before the November election.
October 31, 2023 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot.
November 7, 2023 is the last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots. These must be received in the election office by 8 p.m.
November 7, 2023 is the General Election taking place all day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
