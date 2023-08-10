Kim Frey absentee ballots

A box of absentee ballots was sent out before the Municipal Elections in May. Pictured is Elk County Election Director Kimberly Frey.

 

 Photo by Brian D. Stockman

ELK COUNTY - It might seem far away, but deadlines are fast approaching in August for candidates and voters on the November ballot.

August 8, 2023 is the last day to file objections to nomination papers.

