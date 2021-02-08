SMAHS DECA district winners

Shown are SMAHS DECA district competition winners, including, front row, from left to right, Maddy Wittman, Shannon Kaiser, Jillian Kline, Rylee Nicklas, and Clara Heary. In the back row are: Paris Thomas, Payton Bauer, Alexis Whitesell, Joey Forster, Daulton Bauer, and Mason Sheeley.

 Photo submitted

St. Marys Area High School DECA Club members are preparing for the upcoming state competition.

A total of 14 students advanced from the District 1 competition including those capturing first place their competition categories: Mason Sheeley for District 1 best role-play and in Sports and Entertainment Marketing; Paris Thomas and Maddy Wittman in Hospitality Services; and Daulton Bauer and Payton Bauer in Marketing Management.

Second place winners included: Clara Heary and Rylee Nicklas in the Buying and Merchandising category; Olivia Dunmire and Jeremy Garthwaite in Financial Services; Joey Forster and Alexis Whitesell in Sports and Entertainment; Jillian Kline in Travel and Tourism; Sydney Shaw in Accounting  Applications; Shannon Kaiser in Sports and Entertainment Marketing; and Antonio Guido in Personal Financial Literacy. 

In addition Payton Bauer was named as the 2021-22 District 1 representative. District 1 encompasses SMAHS, Ridgway, Bradford, Brookville, Warren Career and Technical Center, and Smethport.

Daulton Bauer is in the running for either vice-president or president of PA DECA. He is competing against two other candidates. 

DECA helps prepare students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, management, and entrepreneurship.

