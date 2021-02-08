St. Marys Area High School DECA Club members are preparing for the upcoming state competition.
A total of 14 students advanced from the District 1 competition including those capturing first place their competition categories: Mason Sheeley for District 1 best role-play and in Sports and Entertainment Marketing; Paris Thomas and Maddy Wittman in Hospitality Services; and Daulton Bauer and Payton Bauer in Marketing Management.
Second place winners included: Clara Heary and Rylee Nicklas in the Buying and Merchandising category; Olivia Dunmire and Jeremy Garthwaite in Financial Services; Joey Forster and Alexis Whitesell in Sports and Entertainment; Jillian Kline in Travel and Tourism; Sydney Shaw in Accounting Applications; Shannon Kaiser in Sports and Entertainment Marketing; and Antonio Guido in Personal Financial Literacy.
In addition Payton Bauer was named as the 2021-22 District 1 representative. District 1 encompasses SMAHS, Ridgway, Bradford, Brookville, Warren Career and Technical Center, and Smethport.
Daulton Bauer is in the running for either vice-president or president of PA DECA. He is competing against two other candidates.
DECA helps prepare students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, management, and entrepreneurship.