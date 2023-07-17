HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a statewide Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter July 17, 2023, in Pennsylvania.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Pennsylvania air quality throughout the day and will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Monday. On an hourly basis, a number of locations may see a rise in concentrations that are at levels in the lower end of the Code Red/Unhealthy range for several hours. Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current conditions in their area.

Tags

Recommended for you