HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for all of Pennsylvania for fine particulate matter for June 29, 2023, due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. 

The average Air Quality Index readings for the entire day will likely be in the Code Red range, however local conditions could be Code Purple throughout the day. Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for their local conditions. 

