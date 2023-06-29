ST. MARYS - Dickinson Center, Inc. (DCI) was recently awarded two grants totaling $295,000 from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust. DCI’s Signs of Suicide (SOS) Prevention Program received $95,000 while the organization’s building project in downtown St. Marys received $200,000.
“The continued support of the Signs of Suicide Program allows Dickinson’s staff to provide suicide prevention education to all school students and staff throughout Elk and Cameron county, and now expanding access to behavioral health services in the community, we’re truly grateful to the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust Board for these generous gifts to make it all possible,” said Jim Prosper, executive director of Dickinson Center, Inc.