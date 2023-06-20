ST. MARYS - Representatives from Dickinson Center, Inc. (DCI) provided an update on their downtown building project during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
The organization hopes to break ground on the building, located along Railroad and Market streets, in spring 2024.
Anita Holman, director of business development for Journey Health System which owns DCI and Jim Prosper, executive director at DCI, requested council’s permission to utilize the city as a pass-through agency in applying for a $750,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant which stipulates a municipality must act as an applicant with Dickinson being the sub-applicant. The ARC is an economic development partnership entity of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties in the Appalachian region.
Council unanimously approved Dickinson’s request regarding it’s affiliation with the ARC grant.
The $9 million project is also being partially funded by a $2.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant awarded in December 2021.