ST. MARYS - With a goal of groundbreaking in spring of 2024, Dickinson Center, Inc. (DCI), an affiliate of Journey Health System, continues to work with architects to bring a positive transformation to downtown St. Marys – a two-story, 12,000-square-foot facility that will be located along Railroad and Market streets.

Dickinson Center has been gathering community feedback to refine details of the exterior design and explore the incorporation of historical elements. The most recent rendering of the building was shared this week.   

Tags

Recommended for you