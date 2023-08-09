MOUNT JEWETT- As anticipation builds for the upcoming Mount Jewett Swedish Festival, a spellbinding sensation is set to enthrall attendees with an exhilarating blend of education and entertainment. Dino-ROAR!, the touring dinosaur show that has been making waves across multiple states, is all geared up to make its eagerly awaited debut at the festival this month.
From fairgrounds to state fairs, Dino-ROAR! has been captivating audiences with its lifelike dinosaurs and captivating performances. As festival-goers eagerly await this unique experience, we delve into the fascinating world of Dino-ROAR! – a journey that intertwines imagination, learning, and enchantment.
Dino-ROAR!, the enthralling touring dinosaur show that has been captivating audiences across multiple states, traces its origins to a pivotal moment in early 2019 when Imaginos Productions LLC adopted the concept. Founder Jacob Whitson and actor Noah Hibbard embarked on a transformative journey that summer, crafting an exhilarating show that would soon tour from one fair to another, state to state, alongside their newfound dinosaur companions.
What began as a vibrant festival and fair offering evolved into a multifaceted experience catering to local birthday parties, regional special events, school exhibitions, and libraries, breathing life into a dynamic entertainment phenomenon.
Central to the success of Dino-ROAR! is an ensemble of dedicated individuals who orchestrate its captivating performances. Jacob Whitson, the visionary behind Dino-ROAR!, spearheads the operation, while his wife Jessica provides invaluable support on their ventures. The show is executed by distinct teams, with this year's lineup comprising Jacob Whitson and James Tetley in Unit One, and Tobin Grendzynski and Anthony Marchetta leading Unit Two. Paul Gentile steps in to ensure the show's continuity whenever the need arises, a testament to the teamwork that underpins Dino-ROAR!'s magic.