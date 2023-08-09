MOUNT JEWETT- As anticipation builds for the upcoming Mount Jewett Swedish Festival, a spellbinding sensation is set to enthrall attendees with an exhilarating blend of education and entertainment. Dino-ROAR!, the touring dinosaur show that has been making waves across multiple states, is all geared up to make its eagerly awaited debut at the festival this month. 

From fairgrounds to state fairs, Dino-ROAR! has been captivating audiences with its lifelike dinosaurs and captivating performances. As festival-goers eagerly await this unique experience, we delve into the fascinating world of Dino-ROAR! – a journey that intertwines imagination, learning, and enchantment.

