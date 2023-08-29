ST. MARYS - This weekend the Catholic Diocese of Erie announced that Sacred Heart Parish and St. Mary’s Parish will become partner parishes effective September 20, 2023.

As a result Reverend Thomas Curry, OSB, current pastor at Sacred Heart Parish, has been appointed pastor of both parishes and the Reverend Thomas More Sikora, OSB, current pastor of St. Mary’s Parish, will become parochial vicar of both parishes. 

Tags

Recommended for you