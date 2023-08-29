ST. MARYS - This weekend the Catholic Diocese of Erie announced that Sacred Heart Parish and St. Mary’s Parish will become partner parishes effective September 20, 2023.
As a result Reverend Thomas Curry, OSB, current pastor at Sacred Heart Parish, has been appointed pastor of both parishes and the Reverend Thomas More Sikora, OSB, current pastor of St. Mary’s Parish, will become parochial vicar of both parishes.
A new weekend Mass schedule will also take effect beginning the weekend of September 23-24 with a Saturday Vigil Mass taking place at 4:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church and Sunday Masses split between the parishes including 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Masses at Sacred Heart and a 9 a.m. Mass at St. Mary’s. The current Mass schedule at Queen of the World Parish will remain for the time being.
“Even though I know change is always challenging, we are fortunate to be able to keep all three parishes open for the time being, and to have three priests serving in the St. Marys area,” said the Most Reverend Lawrence T. Persico, Bishop of Erie.
In a letter penned by Persico, he cited the choice was made “after consultations with Archabbot Martin Bartel, OSB, and the priests currently assigned to the three parishes in St. Marys.” This letter was read at all weekend Masses at both churches.
Currently, the Diocese of Erie includes 93 parishes, 40 of which are partnered with at least one other parish, and under the leadership of one pastor. According to Persico, this structure facilitates the close collaboration of the parish communities, parish staff and parish councils. While the finances of each parish are separate, the parish finance councils frequently interact to maximize the impact of parish revenues and streamline expenses. Faith formation, liturgical planning, outreach and evangelization all benefit from a collaborative partnership.