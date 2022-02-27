The Diocese of Erie announced on Facebook that the Most Reverend Donald W. Trautman, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Erie, died at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge, Erie. Arrangements have not yet been announced.
Diocese of Erie announces death of Bishop Emeritus Donald W. Trautman
- Diocese of Erie announces death of Bishop Emeritus Donald W. Trautman
