ST. MARYS - Several conversations have taken place regarding a path moving forward for the Bennetts Valley Elementary School set to close at the end of this school year. The school district is working with a core group of Jay Township residents on the matter. The group has been invited to attend the June school board meeting tio discuss their future plans.
“That group has had the best interest of the community in mind for advancing that building to be the center of the community,” SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey said.