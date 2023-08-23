Dog Day at the Beach taking place Saturday

RIDGWAY TOWNSHIP - Pack up your family and your fur-babies and head to Sandy Beach Park this Saturday, August 26, beginning at 11 a.m. for the Annual Dog Day at the Beach celebration.
This year's event will be bigger than ever, featuring volleyball and cornhole tournaments. If you are interested in entering, you can go ahead and fill out the registration at Grams Traditions in downtown Ridgway at 29 North Broad Street. You can also register the day of the event beginning with the tournament starting at 12:30 p.m. Cash and non-cash prizes will be awarded to participants. The baseball field will feature the cornhole tournament while the volleyball court will host the volleyball tournament.