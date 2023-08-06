Dog kennel noise complaints addressed, no violations found

KERSEY - Fox Township residents disgruntled over the noise produced by a new dog kennel were informed the kennel is currently not in violation of any township ordinance.
Several neighboring residents of the Shelvey Summit Road business attended the June and July monthly Fox Township Supervisors meeting to voice their concerns about the matter then to follow-up on any potential solution. They were also in attendance during the recent August meeting.
Fox Twp. Supervisor Chairman Dave Mattiuz stated residential agriculture (RA) zoned areas of the township allow kennels as a permitted use as is the case with Forestview Kennel and Spa.
In order to fully investigate the noise complaints, the township purchased a decibel meter and instructed Rob Singer, township code enforcement officer, to obtain readings on multiple days during various times of the day near the vicinity of the kennel.
“We’re not getting the decibels we thought we would,” said Randy Gradizzi, township supervisor.
Gradizzi explained the meter was calibrated to a specific number and anything recorded over that range was classified as a high reading. He said that passing vehicles were producing more noise then the kennel, however on occasion a loud bark from a single dog would spike the meter, but not enough to be classified as a high reading.