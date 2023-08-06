Dog kennel noise complaints addressed, no violations found

A Kersey dog kennel located on Shelvey Summit Road is the base of neighbors complaints regarding excessive noise. The facility’s outdoor kennels are shown on the left and the play yard is situated on the right side of the building. 

 File photo by Amy Cherry

KERSEY - Fox Township residents disgruntled over the noise produced by a new dog kennel were informed the kennel is currently not in violation of any township ordinance.

Several neighboring residents of the Shelvey Summit Road business attended the June and July monthly Fox Township Supervisors meeting to voice their concerns about the matter then to follow-up on any potential solution. They were also in attendance during the recent August meeting. 

