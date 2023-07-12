ST. MARYS - At Doggs Gone Wild Doggy Day Care, owners Cory and Chiyvonne Lupro believe “a tired dog is a happy dog” and after a day spent at their new business many local canines are living up to that mantra.
The couple recently opened the dog daycare and short term boarding business at the beginning of April. Located at 1065 Theresia Street in St. Marys, the daycare is conveniently located on the outskirts of downtown, tucked back into a quiet open area. The 220 square feet fenced in yard features an array of toys, a tunnel and pool for canine clients to enjoy along with two additional run areas in the rear of the property, one measuring 75 ft. and the other 30 ft. The Lupro’s said they also have plenty of room to expand as well.