RIDGWAY - The former site of Aiello's Cafe has been transformed into a brand new Dollar Tree-Family Dollar combined store after months of remodeling and negotiations with the Ridgway Borough Council concerning parking spaces for the new retail outlet.
Those familiar with Aiello's Cafe will be shocked to see that nothing remains of the interior walls that separated the kitchens from the bar, banquet hall, and restaurant dining areas. The entire interior has been turned into retail space featuring aisle after aisle of seasonal, regular retail, refrigerated and frozen goods, and health and beauty items along with lots of kid's toys and some electronic goods.