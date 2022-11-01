The St. Marys Youth Baseball Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is heading up the endeavor to raise funds for a new batting cage at Berwind Park, and the organization is seeking donations from members of the community to assist with making the project a reality.
Anyone interested in learning more about the project or making a donation to help fund the new batting cage can contact St. Marys Youth Baseball Association president Denny Haberberger by calling 814-781-3865 or St. Marys Youth Baseball Association vice-president Fran Pasi at 814-781-6492. Checks can also be mailed to Haberberger at 116 Neubert St., St. Marys.