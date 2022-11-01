11-1 Batting Cage

Pictured is the area along the first base side of Berwind Park where the new batting cage will be located. Donations are currently being sought for the project.

The St. Marys Youth Baseball Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is heading up the endeavor to raise funds for a new batting cage at Berwind Park, and the organization is seeking donations from members of the community to assist with making the project a reality.

Anyone interested in learning more about the project or making a donation to help fund the new batting cage can contact St. Marys Youth Baseball Association president Denny Haberberger by calling 814-781-3865 or St. Marys Youth Baseball Association vice-president Fran Pasi at 814-781-6492. Checks can also be mailed to Haberberger at 116 Neubert St., St. Marys.

Tags

Recommended for you