T. MARYS - Drayer Physical Therapy recently celebrated their grand opening which included a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce. The new business, situated at 812 S St. Marys Street inside the St. Marys Plaza, offers a wide variety of services overseen by Clinic Director Kylee Proudfit-Shirey.

The clinic features an open floor plan with exercise equipment on one side and treatment tables on the other side. A private room is utilized for consultations and other treatments. 

