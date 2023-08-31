T. MARYS - Drayer Physical Therapy recently celebrated their grand opening which included a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce. The new business, situated at 812 S St. Marys Street inside the St. Marys Plaza, offers a wide variety of services overseen by Clinic Director Kylee Proudfit-Shirey.
The clinic features an open floor plan with exercise equipment on one side and treatment tables on the other side. A private room is utilized for consultations and other treatments.
As a St. Marys native, it has always been the goal of Proudfit-Shirey to return to her hometown, however she was not sure how quickly that would happen in her career. “I realized at a young age the challenges associated with finding quality specialized care in rural Pennsylvania and made it my goal to continually expand my knowledge to better serve the communities that have always been so important to me,” she said.
Prior to opening the company’s St. Marys location, Proudfit-Shirey worked for Drayer since 2018 in both DuBois and Clearfield and eventually took on the clinic coordinator role in DuBois while preparing to open the St. Marys Drayer office.
“When my boss approached me about the idea of expanding to St. Marys, I was excited to have the opportunity to not only return to my hometown, but also be able to provide services to my community that had not been readily available prior,” Proudfit-Shirey said.
Among the many treatments offered at the new business are pelvic health, pediatrics, orthopedics, Craniomandibular Disorders (TMJ Dysfunction/Jaw Pain), headaches, sport rehabilitation/Return to Sport, concussion management, post-operative care, Total Joint Replacement Rehabilitation, gait/balance disorders, generalized weakness, Parkinson's, Vertigo/Vestibular Disorders, chronic pain, low back pain, work conditioning, work and industry services, ergonomic assessments, and much more.
They also offer a wellness program allowing patients who have graduated from their program to continue to come in and perform their exercises independently for a small fee.