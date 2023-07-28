Drought Watch map 7/28

HARRISBURG – Following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is maintaining a statewide drought watch. While not required, residents and non-farm businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use.

Precipitation over the last month has increased, and stream flows are responding. However, longer term precipitation deficits persist in many areas, and groundwater levels remain low in some counties:

