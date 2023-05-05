Dutch Manufacturing recognized with rural education award

ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area School District’s innovative Dutch Manufacturing program recently received state recognition by winning the Building Community through Rural Education Award. The award was presented jointly by the Pennsylvania Association for Rural and Small Schools (PARRS) and Penn State’s Center on Rural Education and Communities (CREC).
On Friday, Jesse Schreiber, SMASD teacher along with Clara Heary and Mayson Annis, Dutch Manufacturing students, were on hand to accept the award in State College during the PARRS Annual Meeting. The school district received $500 and an engraved plaque.
“This is a pretty high honor,” said SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey. “I am very, very proud of them and thank the board for their support.”
CREC and PARSS selected one award-winner and two honorable mentions, recognizing rural schools or districts that have distinguished themselves through innovative practices that contribute to the educational experiences for the students they serve, while reaching out to the broader community in which they are located.
SMASD received this award 15 years ago when they established their outdoor classroom, situated on the middle school campus.
Ramsey stated the award showcases “continued success and continued community involvement.”