Dutch Manufacturing recognized with rural education award

Shown from left to right are Jesse Schreiber, SMASD teacher, Clara Heary and Mayson Annis, Dutch Manufacturing students as they receive the Building Community through Rural Education Award. Also shown is Dr. Karen Eppley of Penn State University’s College of Education.

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area School District’s innovative Dutch Manufacturing program recently received state recognition by winning the Building Community through Rural Education Award. The award was presented jointly by the Pennsylvania Association for Rural and Small Schools (PARRS) and Penn State’s Center on Rural Education and Communities (CREC).

On Friday, Jesse Schreiber, SMASD teacher along with Clara Heary and Mayson Annis, Dutch Manufacturing students, were on hand to accept the award in State College during the PARRS Annual Meeting. The school district received $500 and an engraved plaque.  

Tags

Recommended for you