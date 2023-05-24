ST. MARYS - Dutch Manufacturing students recently took on the monumental task of creating 700 t-shirts for the annual South St. Marys Street Elementary School Olympics.
The students worked closely with Donna Cassels, SMASD art teacher, as they printed the shirts inside the SSMSE art room. Homerooms took turns visiting the art room where each student was given the opportunity to apply the paint to the screen then transferring it onto their shirt, under the guidance of a Dutch Manufacturing student.