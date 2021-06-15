WILCOX - A new era for the East Branch Clarion River Lake was celebrated on Thursday during a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the formal completion of the dam’s safety cutoff wall construction project.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburgh District oversaw the seven year, $250 million project. The construction aspect consisted of grouting operations, followed by the installation of 149 concrete panels which were placed into the bedrock. The wall extends down as much as 250 ft. in some areas.
Various elected local, state and federal elected officials were in attendance at the ceremony along with USACE personnel and those living in the vicinity of the dam.
“Today marks the culmination of over a decade of efforts by hundreds of people who spent long hours, late nights, cold winters, muggy summers, and ultimately, completed a truly unique and monumental piece of engineering,” said Col. Andrew “Coby” Short, USACE Pittsburgh District commander. “We are excited to return the dam to normal operations.”