FOX TOWNSHIP - It can be hard to resist the temptation of a creamy peanut butter egg coated in chocolate especially during the Easter season. That’s where the Fox Township Senior Center comes in as they are once again hosting their annual homemade Easter egg sale.
The center is currently taking orders for peanut butter and coconut eggs until Wednesday. Orders can be placed by calling the senior center at 814-885-8111. Organizers opted to extend their original deadline of Monday for a few more days due to the popularity of the sale. Eggs are available by the half dozen for $6 or dozen for $11. Orders may be picked up April 4 and 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Up to 15 volunteers have been gathering twice a week over the past month at the center where they spend hours mixing, dipping, drizzling, trimming and wrapping the homemade eggs.
“We are filled with so much gratitude for the wonderful work of ‘worker bees’ that we are blessed to work with at Fox Township Senior Center,” Deanne McAfoose, project organizer said, “This is truly a joyous Easter season!”
McAfoose said the number of eggs they sell each year has grown since they started the Easter egg sale five years ago, although they did not host the sale in 2021 due to supply chain issues. Last year the center sold between 400-500 dozen eggs. McAfoose said one man purchased a total of 30 dozen eggs as he made an initial purchase then would check back and buy any remaining eggs.
A majority of the eggs sold are peanut butter with about half that amount being coconut eggs.
McAfoose noted that each flavored batch is made separately in order to prevent any potential peanut allergy concerns.