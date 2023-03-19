FOX TOWNSHIP - It can be hard to resist the temptation of a creamy peanut butter egg coated in chocolate especially during the Easter season. That’s where the Fox Township Senior Center comes in as they are once again hosting their annual homemade Easter egg sale. 

The center is currently taking orders for peanut butter and coconut eggs until Wednesday. Orders can be placed by calling the senior center at 814-885-8111. Organizers opted to extend their original deadline of Monday for a few more days due to the popularity of the sale. Eggs are available by the half dozen for $6 or dozen for $11. Orders may be picked up April 4 and 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you