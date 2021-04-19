ST. MARYS - Extracurricular activities have taken twists and turns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving students and advisors to adjust to virtual competitions. Such is the case with the Elk County Catholic High School indoor color guard.
“I am very proud of my team. They have risen above their disappointments, followed the rules and were happy with what they could do this year,” said Lori Schreiber, ECCHS color guard director.
This year’s group includes juniors Jackie Schatz, Alex Wolfe and Gina Bush, sophomore Lydia Anderson, freshmen Rachael Wolfe, Mae Schmidt and Alana Pistner, and eighth grader Cecilia Dornisch.
Indoor color guard, also referred to
as winter guard, combines the use of flags, sabres, mock rifles, and other equipment, along with dance and other interpretive movements. Indoor guards perform in gymnasiums rather than football fields like traditional color guards.